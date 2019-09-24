Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

In table 1 we can see Leo Holdings Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Leo Holdings Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares and 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.