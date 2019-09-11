Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)’s results

We are comparing Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Leo Holdings Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Leo Holdings Corp. is currently more expensive than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leo Holdings Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 24.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.