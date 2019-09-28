Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)’s results

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 18.43M 0.07 151.94 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leo Holdings Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 180,509,304.60% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leo Holdings Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.