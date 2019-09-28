Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)’s results

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|18.43M
|0.07
|151.94
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leo Holdings Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|180,509,304.60%
|0%
|0%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Leo Holdings Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
