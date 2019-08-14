Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Leo Holdings Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Leo Holdings Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 15.53%. 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
