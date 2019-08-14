Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Leo Holdings Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leo Holdings Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 15.53%. 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.