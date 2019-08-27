Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s results

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 demonstrates Leo Holdings Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Leo Holdings Corp. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 0% respectively. Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 24.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.