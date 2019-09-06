Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

In table 1 we can see Leo Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Leo Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leo Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 92.5%. Insiders held roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.