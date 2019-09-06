Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
In table 1 we can see Leo Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Leo Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Leo Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 92.5%. Insiders held roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
