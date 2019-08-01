Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Leo Holdings Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares. 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46% Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings on 4 of the 4 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.