Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)’s results

We are comparing Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Leo Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leo Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.