Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)’s results

We are comparing Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Leo Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Leo Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
