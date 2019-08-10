Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 0%. Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 24.55%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
