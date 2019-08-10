Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 0%. Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 24.55%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.