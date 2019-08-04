Reviewing Lennox International Inc. (LII)’s and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s results

Both Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International Inc. 262 2.61 N/A 9.16 27.99 U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.29 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lennox International Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

Lennox International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, U.S. Well Services Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Lennox International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lennox International Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lennox International Inc.’s upside potential is 0.54% at a $254.6 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.8% of Lennox International Inc. shares and 58.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares. 1.2% are Lennox International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.6% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year Lennox International Inc. had bullish trend while U.S. Well Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Lennox International Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.