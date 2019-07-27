Reviewing Lennox International Inc. (LII)’s and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International Inc. 260 2.71 N/A 9.74 28.28 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 15.25 N/A -14.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lennox International Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -251.4% 19.7% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -232.4% -147.8%

Volatility and Risk

Lennox International Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has beta of 3.31 which is 231.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lennox International Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Lennox International Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.22% for Lennox International Inc. with consensus target price of $254.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lennox International Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 3.1%. 1.3% are Lennox International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennox International Inc. 2.33% -0.33% 12.62% 30.07% 35.94% 25.84% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 12.76% -1.08% -55.21% -75.92% -87.98% -59.72%

For the past year Lennox International Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance while Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -59.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Lennox International Inc. beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.