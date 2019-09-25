Reviewing Lennar Corporation (LEN-B)’s and Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s results

We are contrasting Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) and Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Residential Construction companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar Corporation 40 0.80 N/A 5.83 6.51 Century Communities Inc. 27 0.38 N/A 3.16 8.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lennar Corporation and Century Communities Inc. Century Communities Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lennar Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Lennar Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Century Communities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Lennar Corporation and Century Communities Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Century Communities Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Century Communities Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.5 consensus target price and a 8.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Lennar Corporation shares and 96.4% of Century Communities Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Century Communities Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennar Corporation 1.82% -0.71% -9.2% 1.63% -11.26% 21.29% Century Communities Inc. 6.24% 4.31% 9.67% 22.97% -7.02% 59.73%

For the past year Lennar Corporation was less bullish than Century Communities Inc.

Summary

Lennar Corporation beats Century Communities Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.