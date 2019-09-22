Reviewing LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT)’s and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s results

Both LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 30 6.32 N/A 0.91 36.24 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.53 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and IsoRay Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3%

Volatility & Risk

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. IsoRay Inc. has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, IsoRay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. IsoRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of IsoRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.6% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.99% of IsoRay Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

For the past year LeMaitre Vascular Inc. was more bullish than IsoRay Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors LeMaitre Vascular Inc. beats IsoRay Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.