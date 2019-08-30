Reviewing LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT)’s and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 29 5.78 N/A 0.91 36.24 BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 17.79 N/A 0.16 122.24

Table 1 demonstrates LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BioLife Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioLife Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, BioLife Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioLife Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 2.19% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.7% of BioLife Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.6% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioLife Solutions Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.