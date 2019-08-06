Reviewing Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.