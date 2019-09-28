Reviewing Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 37.82M 0.11 93.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 350,185,185.19% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares and 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.