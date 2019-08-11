Reviewing Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 51.52% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Leisure Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Leisure Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Leisure Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -41.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.