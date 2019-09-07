Reviewing Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ)’s and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)’s results

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.52% and 39.52% respectively. Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 13.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.