Reviewing Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.16 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.52% and 8% respectively. About 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.55% Crescent Acquisition Corp. -0.6% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.