Reviewing Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s results

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

Demonstrates Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.