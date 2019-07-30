Reviewing Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)’s and Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s results

Both Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) and Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) compete on a level playing field in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt Incorporated 41 1.16 N/A 2.13 17.70 Mohawk Industries Inc. 137 0.90 N/A 10.75 12.65

Table 1 highlights Leggett & Platt Incorporated and Mohawk Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mohawk Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Leggett & Platt Incorporated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Mohawk Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt Incorporated 0.00% 24.9% 7.4% Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Leggett & Platt Incorporated has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mohawk Industries Inc.’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Mohawk Industries Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Leggett & Platt Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mohawk Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Leggett & Platt Incorporated and Mohawk Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Mohawk Industries Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Mohawk Industries Inc. is $155.5, which is potential 24.92% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leggett & Platt Incorporated and Mohawk Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 88.3%. About 0.9% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Mohawk Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leggett & Platt Incorporated -2.96% -12.66% -14.72% 0.43% -9.63% 5.27% Mohawk Industries Inc. 1.44% 3.34% -2.47% 8.21% -35.45% 16.25%

For the past year Leggett & Platt Incorporated was less bullish than Mohawk Industries Inc.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding and upholstered furniture; retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components. The Commercial Products segment provides molded plywood components; bases, columns, back rests, casters, frames, and control devices for office chairs; private-label finished furniture; beds and bed frames; and adjustable beds. It serves office furniture manufacturers; and mattress and furniture retailers. The Industrial Materials segment offers drawn wires, fabricated wire products, and steel rods. It serves bedding producers, mechanical spring manufacturers, and wire distributors. The Specialized Products segment provides mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and control cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing, formed tube, and tube sub-assemblies; quilting machines and industrial sewing/finishing machines; and van interiors. It serves automobile seating manufacturers and OEMs; aerospace suppliers; bedding manufacturers; and telecommunication, cable, home service, and delivery companies. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is based in Carthage, Missouri.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.