Reviewing Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)’s and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s results

As Home Furnishings & Fixtures businesses, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt Incorporated 41 1.12 N/A 2.13 18.75 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 20 0.62 N/A 1.51 13.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Leggett & Platt Incorporated and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Leggett & Platt Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Leggett & Platt Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt Incorporated 0.00% 24.9% 7.4% Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

Leggett & Platt Incorporated has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. Leggett & Platt Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Leggett & Platt Incorporated and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 93.2% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 7.4% are Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leggett & Platt Incorporated 0.65% 3.23% 1.11% -1.53% -7.65% 11.52% Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. -0.91% -2.74% -5.68% 14.02% -3.4% 23.29%

For the past year Leggett & Platt Incorporated was less bullish than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Leggett & Platt Incorporated beats Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding and upholstered furniture; retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components. The Commercial Products segment provides molded plywood components; bases, columns, back rests, casters, frames, and control devices for office chairs; private-label finished furniture; beds and bed frames; and adjustable beds. It serves office furniture manufacturers; and mattress and furniture retailers. The Industrial Materials segment offers drawn wires, fabricated wire products, and steel rods. It serves bedding producers, mechanical spring manufacturers, and wire distributors. The Specialized Products segment provides mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and control cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing, formed tube, and tube sub-assemblies; quilting machines and industrial sewing/finishing machines; and van interiors. It serves automobile seating manufacturers and OEMs; aerospace suppliers; bedding manufacturers; and telecommunication, cable, home service, and delivery companies. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is based in Carthage, Missouri.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand name through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com Website. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of approximately 303 retail design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.