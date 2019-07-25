Reviewing Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

Both Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legg Mason Inc.
|33
|1.17
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legg Mason Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.2%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Legg Mason Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Legg Mason Inc. has a -24.71% downside potential and a consensus target price of $29.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 30.57%. Legg Mason Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legg Mason Inc.
|7.02%
|11.32%
|20.97%
|25.44%
|-7.85%
|42.26%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Legg Mason Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.
