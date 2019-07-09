Reviewing Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 32 1.13 N/A -0.82 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.79 N/A 0.63 21.17

Table 1 highlights Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential downside is -25.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 16.12% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.