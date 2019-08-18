Reviewing Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.11 N/A -0.36 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.19 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Legg Mason Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Legg Mason Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Legg Mason Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc.’s downside potential is -2.82% at a $35.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 49.21% respectively. 1.4% are Legg Mason Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.