Reviewing Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s and Its Competitors results

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Legg Mason Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Legg Mason Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.50% -0.20% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Legg Mason Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. N/A 31 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Legg Mason Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

With consensus target price of $28, Legg Mason Inc. has a potential downside of -25.49%. The potential upside of the peers is 130.93%. Given Legg Mason Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Legg Mason Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Legg Mason Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Legg Mason Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc.’s competitors have 3.66 and 3.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. Legg Mason Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Legg Mason Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Legg Mason Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Legg Mason Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.