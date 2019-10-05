Reviewing Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)’s results

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 38 0.89 85.31M -0.36 0.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Legg Mason Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 226,647,183.85% -0.9% -0.4% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Legg Mason Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.03% for Legg Mason Inc. with average price target of $42.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 25.39% respectively. Legg Mason Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.