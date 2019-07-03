Reviewing LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (LTXB)’s and Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC)’s results

Both LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) and Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 39 5.74 N/A 2.97 13.31 Mackinac Financial Corporation 15 3.08 N/A 0.94 16.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and Mackinac Financial Corporation. Mackinac Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Mackinac Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Mackinac Financial Corporation’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and Mackinac Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Mackinac Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s upside potential is 7.84% at a $45 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and Mackinac Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.9% and 57% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Mackinac Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. -0.13% 0.56% -5.56% -3.09% -7.68% 23.28% Mackinac Financial Corporation 1.47% 1.66% -0.06% 0.06% 2.06% 16.48%

For the past year LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. beats Mackinac Financial Corporation.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences. It also offers insurance and title services; and brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment and insurance products through a third party brokerage arrangement. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 3 administrative offices, 45 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a warehouse purchase program office in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.