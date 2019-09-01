Reviewing Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s results

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.53% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 4 of the 4 factors.