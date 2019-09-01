Reviewing Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s results

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.53% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 4 of the 4 factors.
