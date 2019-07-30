Reviewing Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s results

Both Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.29 N/A 0.07 24.71

Demonstrates Legacy Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. TMSR Holding Company Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Legacy Acquisition Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Legacy Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TMSR Holding Company Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% 4.2% 2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55% TMSR Holding Company Limited -0.57% -6.49% -39.72% -23.11% -64.33% 13.07%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than TMSR Holding Company Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.