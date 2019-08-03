Reviewing Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)’s results

Both Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Legacy Acquisition Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Legacy Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nebula Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.