Reviewing Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

Since Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
