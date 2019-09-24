Reviewing Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

Since Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.