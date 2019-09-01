Reviewing Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

We are comparing Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 highlights Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Boxwood Merger Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Legacy Acquisition Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.