Reviewing Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|134.27
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 has Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 66.53% and 25.2% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.26%
|2.55%
|4.35%
|0%
|2.55%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.1%
|0.39%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3%
For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 3 of the 5 factors.
