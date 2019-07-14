Reviewing Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 has Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 66.53% and 25.2% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 3 of the 5 factors.