Reviewing Lear Corporation (LEA)’s and ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM)’s results

This is a contrast between Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear Corporation 140 0.35 N/A 15.66 8.10 ADOMANI Inc. N/A 1.54 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear Corporation 0.00% 20.7% 7.2% ADOMANI Inc. 0.00% -104.3% -73%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Lear Corporation and ADOMANI Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear Corporation 0 5 4 2.44 ADOMANI Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Lear Corporation is $157.33, with potential upside of 38.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lear Corporation and ADOMANI Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.5%. About 0.2% of Lear Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ADOMANI Inc. has 13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lear Corporation -7.4% -8.36% -11.06% -17.53% -28.6% 3.19% ADOMANI Inc. -16.62% -31.59% -44.63% -19.96% -69.83% -26.43%

For the past year Lear Corporation has 3.19% stronger performance while ADOMANI Inc. has -26.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Lear Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors ADOMANI Inc.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.