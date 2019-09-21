Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Both Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Demonstrates Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Leap Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 306.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.