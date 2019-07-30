Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. About 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 58.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.