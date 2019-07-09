Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.46 N/A -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Verastem Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.75 consensus target price and a 557.89% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.