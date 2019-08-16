Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Liquidity

Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 306.76% and its consensus target price is $3.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.