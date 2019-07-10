Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Both Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 576.95 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.