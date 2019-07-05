Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Both Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.97 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Leap Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 82.66% and its average price target is $25.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.