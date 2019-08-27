Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

Both Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Krystal Biotech Inc. which has a 33.3 Current Ratio and a 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $53.5, while its potential upside is 27.87%.

Institutional investors held 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.26%. Insiders Comparatively, held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.