Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Leap Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s potential upside is 17.98% and its average target price is $1.05.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.