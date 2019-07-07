Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

This is a contrast between Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 179.70 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 302.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.