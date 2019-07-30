Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.5% and 23.7%. 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.