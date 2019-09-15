Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 144.10 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.33 consensus price target and a 24.54% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40% and 98.8%. Insiders owned 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.