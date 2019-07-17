Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.5% and 8.6% respectively. About 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.