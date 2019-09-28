Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.40 14.24M -1.32 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 930,597,307.54% -190.9% -80.5% DBV Technologies S.A. 398,929,336.19% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DBV Technologies S.A.’s potential upside is 63.36% and its average target price is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.