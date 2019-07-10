Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

Since Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 25.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 5 of the 6 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.