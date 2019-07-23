Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s results

Both Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 22.54 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.5% and 0.8%. 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.